How to turn off AirDrop on your iPhone

If you want to switch off your iPhone’s AirDrop feature, then this article explains how to do it, step by step.

While AirDrop can be a very handy feature for transferring files between nearby devices, it can also potentially be a nuisance if somebody tries to send you an unsolicited file using this method, since you don’t always need someone’s contact information in order to use AirDrop.

Therefore, if you want to switch the feature off, simply follow our guide below.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone or iPad

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Tap on General

Choose AirDrop

Tick “Receiving Off”

Step

1 Open the Settings app First of all, open your Settings app. You’ll find this on your iPhone’s home screen, and it has an icon that resembles a cog. Step

2 Tap on General From the list on the Settings app, tap General. Step

3 Choose AirDrop Now select AirDrop from the General Settings options menu. Step

4 Tick “Receiving Off” Tap on “Receiving Off”, so that there’s a little blue tick next to it. Now you can no longer accept AirDrops.