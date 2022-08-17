 large image

How to turn off AirDrop on your iPhone

If you want to switch off your iPhone’s AirDrop feature, then this article explains how to do it, step by step.

While AirDrop can be a very handy feature for transferring files between nearby devices, it can also potentially be a nuisance if somebody tries to send you an unsolicited file using this method, since you don’t always need someone’s contact information in order to use AirDrop.

Therefore, if you want to switch the feature off, simply follow our guide below.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone or iPad

The Short Version

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap on General
  • Choose AirDrop
  • Tick “Receiving Off”

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    First of all, open your Settings app. You’ll find this on your iPhone’s home screen, and it has an icon that resembles a cog.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on General

    From the list on the Settings app, tap General.

  3. Step
    3

    Choose AirDrop

    Now select AirDrop from the General Settings options menu.

  4. Step
    4

    Tick “Receiving Off”

    Tap on “Receiving Off”, so that there’s a little blue tick next to it. Now you can no longer accept AirDrops.

FAQs

Why would I want to turn off AirDrop?

You might be concerned about receiving unsolicited files by this method of communication, in which case you can switch it off to avoid being bothered.

How can I turn AirDrop back on again?

Simply follow the above guide, but at the last stage you can tap on “Contacts Only” or “Everyone”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

