Apple is now selling camera lens attachments for your iPhone

Apple has started selling lenses that you can attach to an iPhone to make your photography look even more professional.

Apple is selling three new camera lens attachments from its US website so you can make your photos look more attractive than ever. The lenses have been manufactured by the Moment brand, a leader in these phone add-ons. Three lenses are currently available, and are compatible with all Apple smartphones from the iPhone 6 onwards:

18mm Wide Lens ($119.95/~£99.49)

58mm Tele Lens ($119.95/~£99.49)

1.33x Anamorphic Lens ($149.95/~£124.50)

But do iPhone cameras need such a pricey improvement? In our review of last year’s flagship, the iPhone XS, we described the dual-lens camera as ‘phenomenal’, and capable of taking ‘stunning shots in any scenario’. Both lenses have Optical Image Stabilisation, and Smart HDR gives the images a greater dynamic range (although there does seem to be more post-processing than in the previous generation, which may be controversial among users). On top of that, we reckon it offers the best video recording of any smartphone available.

With regard to the iPhone XR, the slightly cheaper and much more popular handset from last year, we also found the camera to be very capable. You can spot the cost-cutting immediately since this version has only one lens, and so Portrait Mode blurs the background of an image through software rather than sensitive hardware. But this one slight compromise aside, we judged that ‘every other picture from the iPhone XR is virtually identical to the iPhone XS and you’re not losing anything by choosing the cheaper model’.

As for the upcoming iPhone 11, camera rumours have been flooding in for months. It looks to be Apple’s first device with a triple camera, with the new third one almost certainly be an ultra wide angle lens, for even greater versatility in your shots. In other words, the latest iPhones are a fantastic range of camera phones which don’t require expensive new attachments, and this year is likely to see further improvement — but if you’re a very keen photographer with deep pockets, you might like to experiment with them.

