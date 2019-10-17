It looks like iPhone 11-maker Apple may be working on a rival to the Echo Loop, according to a newly granted patent.

The patent suggests the device would interact with your iPhone and MacBook via a wireless connection. It would have Siri support and understand hand gestures according to the patent.

We don’t know what it will be called yet, but Apple’s ring could feature a microphone, computer processor, wireless transceiver, several sensors and, interestingly, a small touch screen, if the patent is anything to go by.

Immediately, the screen poses questions. How would such a tiny screen, able to fit on a ring, be user-friendly? We’d be interested to find out if the Apple ring’s every made.

The patent, granted earlier this week, also shows the ring could contain sensors that can tell if you’re writing too, which is another interesting feature and we’d be curious to see how it could be employed.

The device would also feature “a biometric sensor for sensing biometric information of the user,” and the ability to provide haptic feedback. It discusses the use of hand gestures, sensed by the ring, being used to control other devices, such as a TV.

The patent also mentions: “A method for controlling a remote electronic device using a finger-ring-mounted touchscreen.”

Amazon has already blazed ahead of Apple in terms of bringing a ring to market, but it remains to be seen whether this patent, now successfully obtained by Apple, will curtail future plans for future iterations of the Echo Loop.

Having patented many aspects surrounding the potential future of wearable ring technology, Apple may have check-mated Amazon in terms of the future of this particular wearable, even if they are lagging behind in making it available to consumers.

The Echo Loop is currently available on an invitation-only basis, in a sort of testing phase. It will be intriguing to see which one of these products ultimately gains the upper hand, but this patent might be a coup for Apple.

