Apple reveals new MacBook Air with the feature everybody was crying out for

Apple has announced the new MacBook Air 2020 – revamping one of most beloved student laptops of the last decade. So, what’s new?

The new 13.3-inch MacBook Air hits its traditional sweet spot of £999 (even lower with education pricing). The MacBook Air has answered the prayers of those who weren’t fans of the much-maligned butterfly keyboard and brought down the new Magic Keyboard from the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2020.

Check out for more details: MacBook Air 2020

Other than the delightful keyboard switcheroo, the MacBook Air comes equipped with the following specs:

Processor Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Storage 256GB to 2TB SSD RAM 8GB / 16GB LPDDR4X Display 13.3-inch 2560×1600 Retina True Tone Aspect Ratio 16:10 Battery 11-12 hours (Up to 30 days of standby time) Charger 30W USB-C Ports Two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, 3,5mm headphone jack Dimensions (in) 0.63 x 11.97 Weight (kg) 1.29

Aside from the hard and fast specs, the Apple MacBook Air 2020 offers Touch ID for all your biometric login needs. There are also some advanced stereo speakers for blasting out some music or watching your fave online videos.

You’ll be able to pick it up in three different colours: Silver, Space Grey and Gold. For Apple’s current laptop range, the Gold option is a new and unique addition to the new MacBook Air – with only Silver and Space Grey available for the Pro models.

Related: Best laptops

For those with some newfound working from home needs, the new laptop comes with a 720p FaceTime webcam and a three mic array for capturing crisp and clear audio.

In a similar vein, you may be curious about the external displays this machine can drive. The MacBook Air 2020 is able to power. In a first for the MacBook Air, you can run a 6K external display from it. The new Air also allows for the use of a 5K external display or two 4K external displays.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…