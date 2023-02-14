Apple reportedly preparing 15-inch MacBook Air for April

Apple is preparing to launch a larger 15-inch MacBook Air model in April, according to a fresh report.

DSCC analyst Ross Young has a pretty strong record when it comes to predicting launches based on the display technology supply chain. His latest claim (via 9to5Mac) is that Apple has commenced panel production on a 15-inch (or 15.5-inch to be exact) MacBook Air, which suggests an early April launch.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a super-sized version of Apple’s most compact and cheapest laptop. Indeed, the same source claimed that such a product was in the works almost a year ago, back in March 2022.

Apple has apparently been mulling over this new model for quite some time. Back in 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple was considering a MacBook Air with a larger screen than the usual 11 and 13-inch variants, but had decided against it at the time.

Indeed, internal emails revealed during the Apple vs Epic trial revealed that Apple was considering a 15-inch MacBook Air right at the laptop line’s inception, back in 2008.

Essentially, then, it looks like Apple is going to return to offering two flavours of its entry-level laptop, but with a bump up in size from 11 and 13-inch to 13.6 and 15.5-inch.

We love the current MacBook Air M2, awarding it a 4.5-star review and labelling it “a wonderful machine that looks great, performs exceptionally and lasts a long time on a charge.”

It is expensive, though, and adding a larger screen to a larger body is only going to bump that price up further.