 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple reportedly preparing 15-inch MacBook Air for April

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is preparing to launch a larger 15-inch MacBook Air model in April, according to a fresh report.

DSCC analyst Ross Young has a pretty strong record when it comes to predicting launches based on the display technology supply chain. His latest claim (via 9to5Mac) is that Apple has commenced panel production on a 15-inch (or 15.5-inch to be exact) MacBook Air, which suggests an early April launch.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a super-sized version of Apple’s most compact and cheapest laptop. Indeed, the same source claimed that such a product was in the works almost a year ago, back in March 2022.

Apple has apparently been mulling over this new model for quite some time. Back in 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple was considering a MacBook Air with a larger screen than the usual 11 and 13-inch variants, but had decided against it at the time.

Indeed, internal emails revealed during the Apple vs Epic trial revealed that Apple was considering a 15-inch MacBook Air right at the laptop line’s inception, back in 2008.

Essentially, then, it looks like Apple is going to return to offering two flavours of its entry-level laptop, but with a bump up in size from 11 and 13-inch to 13.6 and 15.5-inch.

We love the current MacBook Air M2, awarding it a 4.5-star review and labelling it “a wonderful machine that looks great, performs exceptionally and lasts a long time on a charge.”

It is expensive, though, and adding a larger screen to a larger body is only going to bump that price up further.

You might like…

Best MacBook 2023: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Best MacBook 2023: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Max Parker 4 days ago
Best laptop 2023: The top rated laptops available right now

Best laptop 2023: The top rated laptops available right now

Ryan Jones 5 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) Review

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) Review

Max Parker 5 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.