MacBook Air 15-inch tipped for 2023 launch

The MacBook Air gained a reputation for pioneering thin, light and portable laptops during the 2000s, so it would be somewhat surprising to see Apple launch a 15-inch model.

However, that may be on the cards according to new rumblings coming from the supply chain. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple is planning to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023.

The quarterly report, which is sent out to members of the display industry, also says Apple is planning to make the 13.3-inch MacBook Air display “slightly larger” according to snippets of the report seen by 9to5Mac.

Until now Apple has only ever released 11-inch and 13-inch versions of its ultra-portable laptop, but a larger version could now be on the horizon. Apple currently sells 13-, 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro options, but there’s currently only a 13-inch version of the MacBook Pro for sale.

It’s not the first time Apple has been rumoured to launch a 15-inch version of its most portable laptop. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, among the most reliable Apple watchers out there, said Apple was working on one last year. Gurman said that Apple had “considered” the laptop with the larger screen, but decided against it at the time. However, it could remain on the agenda for a future release, judging by today’s report.

Internal emails at exposed during the Apple vs Epic trial last year, said Apple was initially going to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air way back in 2008, but decided instead to go with an 11-inch option.

The company is expected to give the MacBook Air a long-overdue revamp at some point in 2022 with a new design and perhaps an M2 processor. However, according to todays reports, the larger model won’t arrive until a year later.

Would you like to see Apple launch a larger Air? Or does that undermine the point of the range? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.