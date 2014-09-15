Apple releases tool to erase unwanted U2 album from iTunes

It’s fair to say that Apple’s decision to drop U2’s new album Songs of Innocence in users’ iTunes music libraries free of charge hasn’t exactly gone over as planned.

Howls of derision followed last week’s Bono-infused Apple keynote when the firm announced it would be gifting the album to all 500m iTunes accounts.

Derision turned to flat-out anger for some when the LP began showing up on devices without users’ consent.

Now Apple has responded to the backlash by setting up a support web page informing aggrieved iTunes users how to erase all traces of the album from their library.

However, heading directly to http://itunes.com/soi-remove, will allow users to dispense of the album with a single click.

“If you would like U2’s Songs of Innocence removed from your iTunes music library and iTunes purchases, you can choose to have it removed,” Apple wrote.

“Once the album has been removed from your account, it will no longer be available for you to redownload as a previous purchase. If you later decide you want the album, you will need to get it again. The album is free to everyone until October 13, 2014 and will be available for purchase after that date.”

Unfortunately, like most unwanted gifts you can’t sneakily exchange it for something you do want when you return it to the store.

Apple will let you download it again until the free window ends on October 13, but there’s no exchanges to be had With or Without U2 (sorry).

