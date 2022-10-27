Apple pulls App Store gambling ads following complaints

Apple has pulled all gambling ads from its App Store following a series of complaints.

On Tuesday Apple began rolling out a massive expansion to its ad placement system within the App Store, including within the ‘You might also like’ section in rival app listings. However, the new approach has quickly garnered a negative response.

A number of prominent App Store developers have taken issue with the presence of gambling ads in the mix. Some have highlighted how Apple’s system fails to be discerning with its selections, placing such gambling ads alongside a gambling addition recovery app or apps aimed at kids, or the inappropriate placement of adult chat apps.

In response to these complaints, Apple has issued the following statement (via MacRumors): “We have paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages.”

No further details have been provided by Apple, so we have no idea how long this ‘pause’ will last for, nor what the company is doing to address these complaints.

As Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser tweeted, Apple’s acceptance of such apps, and gambling ads in particular, seems to run counter to the vision Steve Jobs had when he launched the iAds platform.

Contrary to the late, great Apple founder’s assurances, the consensus seems to be that these latest ads are garbage, and that they most certainly are not liked.