 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple pulls App Store gambling ads following complaints

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has pulled all gambling ads from its App Store following a series of complaints.

On Tuesday Apple began rolling out a massive expansion to its ad placement system within the App Store, including within the ‘You might also like’ section in rival app listings. However, the new approach has quickly garnered a negative response.

A number of prominent App Store developers have taken issue with the presence of gambling ads in the mix. Some have highlighted how Apple’s system fails to be discerning with its selections, placing such gambling ads alongside a gambling addition recovery app or apps aimed at kids, or the inappropriate placement of adult chat apps.

In response to these complaints, Apple has issued the following statement (via MacRumors): “We have paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages.”

No further details have been provided by Apple, so we have no idea how long this ‘pause’ will last for, nor what the company is doing to address these complaints.

As Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser tweeted, Apple’s acceptance of such apps, and gambling ads in particular, seems to run counter to the vision Steve Jobs had when he launched the iAds platform.

Contrary to the late, great Apple founder’s assurances, the consensus seems to be that these latest ads are garbage, and that they most certainly are not liked.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 7 mins ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 23 hours ago
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.