Apple owned Shazam gets major update for Google’s Wear OS

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Shazam remains one of the most useful apps out there for figuring out that who made that banger you heard through the speakers at the coffee shop (or who to direct your ire at for infecting your ears with dirge).

It’s so useful, Apple bought the company a few years back and stuck a useful Shazam button right into the control centre alongside the other quick settings.

Now those in the Google ecosystem are getting an update that puts the full power of the music discovery tool on the wrist of WearOS watches, like the Pixel Watch.

The improved Shazam for Wear OS no longer needs to confer with your phone to deliver the name of the song and artist picked up through the microphone.

This is great news for Wear OS device owners with access to Wi-Fi or LTE on the go. However, should they be out of range, it’ll still be possible to perform the search by recording a snippet of the audio, which can be identified when the user gets back into the online realm.

That means you can merrily leave your phone at home knowing full well you won’t miss out on discovering your next favourite artist just because you weren’t able to connect with Shazam at that specific moment.

Elsewhere, the update will now “instantly sync across devices in real-time” meaning anything what you search for will be available on your phone anyway if you’re syncing via a Google account. You’ll need the latest version of the app from the Play Store (via 9to5Google).

Sometimes it’s just the little things that make an app shine and it’s good to see Apple isn’t abandoning the good folks on Android devices who’re just as passionate about music discovery. What a tale of Easter joy!

