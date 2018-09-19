Apple Music update brings support for Android Auto

The launch of Apple Music for Android was a serious landmark in the smartphone platform wars, representing the first time the fruity company had allowed one its apps on to Google’s mobile platform.

Now Apple is expanding the streaming app’s reach somewhat with the latest version of Apple Music for Android – it now officially supports Android Auto.

So, if you’re an Android user with a preference for Apple’s streaming service – or more likely a member of a family with an Apple Music subscription – you can play your favourite tunes through Google’s in-car platform.

Once installed, users will be able to select Apple Music as a source when connecting their phone to Android Auto, which is certainly better than the previous Bluetooth workaround. The feature had been in-testing for Apple Music beta users on Android, but it’s now rolling out to the wider community (via The Verge).

Elsewhere, other new features in today’s update will enable users to find songs by searching for lyrics, enjoy Friends Mix playlists and access new Artist pages. The latter will enable subscribers to start a personalised station from any artist’s music with a single tap.

The news marks a highly significant week in terms of Apple and Google products embracing each other’s platforms.

Just yesterday, Google updated its Maps app for iOS 12 to make use of the new support for third-party navigation apps within Apple CarPlay. Waze, which is also owned by Google, is currently offering CarPlay in beta ahead of an expected launch next month.

Are you an Apple Music subscriber operating in enemy territory? Let us know why you prefer Apple’s option over the likes of Spotify and Google Play Music @TrustedReviews on Twitter.