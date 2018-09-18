Google Maps update for iOS 12 brings CarPlay support

This summer, Apple announced CarPlay would be getting an important update within iOS 12, finally offering support for third-party navigation apps.

Now, just 24 hours after Apple released the new mobile operating system, Google has followed up with an updated version of its Maps app to deliver the promised support. Google Maps version 5.0 means iPhone users can finally ditch the less-loved Apple Maps app when using CarPlay’s navigation.

If installed on the phone in question, users will see the option to select Google Maps from the CarPlay dashboard and access voice-guided turn-by-turn directions. Unfortunately, it isn’t integrated with hands-free Siri, but there is a dedicated microphone button users can press in order to summon locations.

The swift launch comes a few days after beta testers began to report CarPlay within the app late last week. Waze, which is also coming to CarPlay as part of the new support for third-party apps, remains in beta at the time of writing.

9to5Mac reported the latest Waze for iOS beta had arrived within the private beta program. Judging by correspondence received by one Twitter user, the app doesn’t appear to be ready for prime time just yet, with the company still requesting feedback.

It appears Waze may be preparing for an October launch, so CarPlay users might be stuck with Apple Maps for a little while yet. If you have access to either the Waze iOS beta featuring CarPlay, be sure to share your experiences with us on social media.

