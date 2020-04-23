Samsung brings Apple Music to its smart TVs

Samsung smart TVs were one of the first to get Apple TV and they’ve scored another with the availability of Apple Music on its smart platform

From today (April 23rd), Samsung smart TV owners will be able to access Apple Music on their TVs. It’s the first time that the service, which is available in more than 100 countries, has been integrated into a Smart TV platform.

Apple Music will be available on models from 2018 to the latest 2020 range, and subscribers to the service will be able to stream over 60 million songs ad-free, the Beats 1 radio station as well as delve through playlists curated by music experts and tastemakers.

The app can be downloaded from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, and to access content you’ll need to sign in with your existing Apple ID, or for new members, you can subscribe through the TV. New users will be able to take advantage of the Apple Music promotion which offers three months free for individual, family or student subscriptions.

As well as Apple Music’s streaming catalogue, users can also watch original content, concerts and other exclusive content on their Samsung Smart TVs. The service is currently promoting its new “At Home With Apple Music” content that offers editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists in their homes, interviews and playlists and more during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics. said: “Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers – and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever. Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs.”

We reviewed the Apple Music service a couple years back and while we didn’t think it was better than its rival Spotify, it is a great-sounding service that had a few usability issues that docked points of the score. Let’s hope the experience has been improved since.

