Apple may be ditching the most unique iPhone 15 Pro feature

Apple will not press ahead with the rumoured solid state volume and mute buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models, according to a new reporting.

The design change, which would have seen Apple replace the time-tested volume-up and volume-down buttons on this year’s flagship models with a haptic option, has been ditched due to reported technical challenges.

According to the noted analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple is unlikely to press forward because of “unresolved technical issues” just 5 months before the iPhone 15 Pro is due to go on sale.

Kuo notes the change in plans from the perspective of the prospective supplier of the new component Cirrus Logic.

“My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design.

“Investors had anticipated that the new solid-state button design would increase suppliers’ revenues and profits; thus, this change is particularly unfavourable for Cirrus Logic (exclusive Controller IC supplier) and AAC Technologies,” he wrote on Medium (via CNBC)

As far as iPhone users are concerned, this is unlikely to be a big miss. It’s difficult to imagine anyone’s purchase decision blind affected by a new volume button design. However, it was thought to be one of the features that could make the iPhone 15 Pro models a little more unique from their counterparts.

It’s still entirely possible this report isn’t accurate and Apple will indeed press ahead with the feature. Kuo has flip-flopped on reports before, most recently when it comes to the possibility of a fourth generation iPhone SE. So we shall wait and see.