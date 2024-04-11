Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple M4 family coming this year to highlight Mac’s AI transition

Chris Smith

Apple is planning on launching its M4 Series of Apple Silicon processors within new Mac computers this year, according to a new report.

Bloomberg sources say Apple the M4 series will focus on highlighting Apple’s advancements in artificial intelligence. There’ll also be memory improvements, the reports say.

The people familiar with the matter say Apple is close to production on the family of chips, which will come in at least three varieties – likely M4, M4 Max and M4 Pro if previous precedent is followed.

They’ll sit, in some form, within new MacBook Pro models at the higher and lower end and also a new iMac and Mac mini. They’ll be here later this year, reporter Mark Gurman says in his report. So far, there hasn’t been an M3 Mac mini, so it’s possible that model could go straight to the M4.

The transition will continue in 2025 with the MacBook air another others.

The report (via 9to5Mac) reads:

Apple is aiming to release the updated computers beginning late this year and extending into early next year. There will be new iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis — all with M4 chips. But the company’s plans could change.

Apple is then planning to follow up with more M4 Macs throughout 2025. That includes updates to the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air by the spring, the Mac Studio around the middle of the year, and the Mac Pro later in 2025.

Bloomberg

While June’s WWDC keynote is likely to focus on AI advancements coming to the iPhone and perhaps iPad this autumn, it’s also possible Mac users get a preview of what’s to come within the M4 range of Macs later this year.

It seems Apple is now settling into more of an annual rhythm with it’s computing chip updates, but this one might be the most significant since the first version, depending on how powerful those AI enhancements are.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

