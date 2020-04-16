Apple just made replacing AirPods Pro ear tips a whole lot easier

Lost your AirPod tips again? Good news – Apple has quietly added a listing for AirPods Pro ear tips to its online store.

Apple’s premium pair of wireless earbuds come with three ear tip options right out of the box: small, large and medium. But, what if you lose them? Chances are those spare pairs won’t fit nearly as snug in your ears as your preferred size.

Thankfully, Apple has just made replacing them a much easier process.

A listing titled ‘Airpods Pro Ear Tips – 2 sets‘ appeared on the online Apple Store yesterday. AirPods users can now pick up two sets of the small, medium or large ear tips for just £8. Interestingly, the ear tips cost just $7.99 in the US, meaning that Apple has once again ignored conversion rates for customers on this side of the Atlantic.

Obviously, there is no option to pick up your new tips from the Apple Store right now and deliveries everywhere seem to be suffering from delays, so don’t expect to get your new ear tips that day. Delivery estimates suggest that it will take four to five days for the replacements to arrive depending on whether you choose standard delivery or pay a little extra for express.

It isn’t entirely clear as to why Apple has decided to add the replacement tips to its store now.

In the past, clumsy AirPods users have been forced to go through Apple Support to get their hands on new tips so it may be that Apple is trying to take pressure off its support service with the Genius Bar in-store help desk temporarily closed for business.

“Apple support options are currently limited. Thank you for your patience and understanding”, warns the company on its main support page.

Trusted Reviews gave the AirPods Pro headphones four and a half stars. Max Parker wrote:

AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods feature like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.

