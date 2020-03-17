Apple extends its returns policy as UK stores close for two weeks

Apple closed its doors to the public last Friday, leaving some shoppers anxious about what this means for the company’s 14-day policy.

Luckily, Apple has decided to extend its return policy for an additional two weeks after it’s retail stores reopen on March 28. This means Apple customers worried about their return period coming to an end during closures should be able to return phones, laptops and more up until April 10 worry-free.

This extension excludes contracted iPhones in the US, Canada, Japan and Australia, carrier financed devices in the US and trade-in devices in instances where the value of the device is given in the form of a gift card.

Apple shared the update in an FAQ on its website this week.

Apple will also not be holding any Genius Bar appointments while stores stay closed. Customers can reschedule appointments and contact Apple for repairs and advice on the company’s support page.

If your device is currently in store for repair, Apple says a Team Member will contact you with details on how to pick your device up amid the temporary closures.

Apple announced that it would be closing all retail stores outside of China in response to rising Coronavirus concern in a statement published on Friday:

As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers. We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. Our online stores are open at www.apple.com, or you can download the Apple Store app on the App Store. For service and support, customers can visit support.apple.com. I want to thank our extraordinary Retail teams for their dedication to enriching our customers’ lives. We are all so grateful to you.

