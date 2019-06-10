Did Apple just let the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR release dates slip?

When Apple announced the Mac Pro 2019 and the Pro Display XDR (yes, and that stand!) at WWDC, on June 3, it offered a vague autumn 2019 release date.

However, on June 10, Apple may have let slip the new powerhouse desktop, 6K display and $999 stand combo, could be here before the dying days of summer. In a since-altered Apple Store posting spied by MacRumors, Apple said the Mac Pro and XDR display was “Coming September”.

However, the overlay, which asked users if they want to be notified when the devices become available, no longer features that date. Instead, the company’s homepage and the Notify Me overlay simply says the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are “coming this fall.”

Given there was a rare lack of clarity on Apple’s website, with both release windows appearing at the same time, it’s not clear whether the September post was a mistake, or a case of an Apple Store employee letting the actual release window slip.

Regardless, the new Mac Pro and display combo are likely to be a massive hit among Apple’s most loyal, power-hungry desktop computer users.

During the WWDC keynote, Apple called the Mac Pro the ‘most powerful’ and ‘most configurable’ desktop computer it has ever created. There’s also a brand new design that’s more akin to the Power Mac G5 of yesteryear (although it does look a little bit like a cheese grater too), than the Darth Vader-inspired cylindrical Mac Pro unveiled way back in 2013.

The base model features an octa-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro 580X graphics card and a 256GB SSD. However, that’s just the start. It offers up to a 28-cores Intel Xeon processor with up to 1.5TB system memory with six-channel memory across 12 DIMM slots.

The Mac Pro will cost a minimum of $5,999 (no UK price released yet), while the new Pro Display XDR will costing at least $4,999 before that $999 Pro stand is factored in.