 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple issue day one fix for iPhone 14 iMessage and FaceTime activation bug

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Today is iPhone 14 release day, but some of those eager day-one adopters have struggled to activate the phone due to a bug in iOS 16.

The bug, which has been quickly plugged, prevented the activation of the iMessage and FaceTime if the new iPhone owner was setting up their device on an open WiFi network.

While it won’t affect that many users, it will prevent full activation of the handset out of the box on day one and prevented users sending or receiving iMessage and FaceTime calls. It might even reset in the dreaded green bubble messages instead of the blue.

Oh, the horror! It’s almost like having an Android phone! Not what you want when you’ve just parted with upwards of a grand for your new phone!

A post on the Apple support website says:

  • After setting up your iPhone, you might experience one or more of the following issues:
  • You can’t receive iMessages or FaceTime calls.
  • You see a green message bubble instead of a blue one when you send a message to another Apple device.
  • Conversations in Messages show up as two separate threads, instead of one.
  • Recipients see your messages coming from the wrong account, for example from your email address if you had selected your phone number.

So, Apple has released iOS 16.0.1 to fix the issue as a day one upgrade to fix the issue, but it’s only being pushed out to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners, naturally.

In a memo spied by MacRumors, Apple acknowledged that “there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks.”

Have you purchased an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on day one? Let us know how you’re enjoying it @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Should you pay more?

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Should you pay more?

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Finally time to upgrade?

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Finally time to upgrade?

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: How the premium phones compare

iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: How the premium phones compare

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.