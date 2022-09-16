Apple issue day one fix for iPhone 14 iMessage and FaceTime activation bug

Today is iPhone 14 release day, but some of those eager day-one adopters have struggled to activate the phone due to a bug in iOS 16.

The bug, which has been quickly plugged, prevented the activation of the iMessage and FaceTime if the new iPhone owner was setting up their device on an open WiFi network.

While it won’t affect that many users, it will prevent full activation of the handset out of the box on day one and prevented users sending or receiving iMessage and FaceTime calls. It might even reset in the dreaded green bubble messages instead of the blue.

Oh, the horror! It’s almost like having an Android phone! Not what you want when you’ve just parted with upwards of a grand for your new phone!

A post on the Apple support website says:

After setting up your iPhone, you might experience one or more of the following issues:

You can’t receive iMessages or FaceTime calls.

You see a green message bubble instead of a blue one when you send a message to another Apple device.

Conversations in Messages show up as two separate threads, instead of one.

Recipients see your messages coming from the wrong account, for example from your email address if you had selected your phone number.

So, Apple has released iOS 16.0.1 to fix the issue as a day one upgrade to fix the issue, but it’s only being pushed out to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners, naturally.

In a memo spied by MacRumors, Apple acknowledged that “there is a known issue for iOS 16 that may impact device activations on open Wi-Fi networks.”

