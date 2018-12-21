Apple doubles down on claim iPad Pro bend issue is completely normal

Apple continues to insist all is well with its iPad Pro (2018) models, despite a number of users reporting their new tablet is arriving with a pronounced bend in the chassis.

Earlier this week the company claimed the strange bend in the iPad Pro models was perfectly normal and came about as a result of the cooling processes during manufacturing.

Naturally, that angered some iPad Pro users who will not be entitled to a replacement under the limited warranty. That anger is unlikely to be abated by comments reportedly attributed to Apple SVP of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio.

In an email sent to a 9to5Mac reader concerned about his iPad Pro, Riccio claimed the new iPad Pro “meets or exceeds all of Apple’s high quality standards of design and precision manufacturing.”

He also said the flatness specification is up to “400 microns” and that’s “tighter than previous generations.” That’s less than half a millimetre, or four sheets of paper, the hardware chief said. He points out the slight variations does not affect functionality of the device in any way.

Here’s the full letter below:

Regardless of these comments, for users affected by the issue Apple insists isn’t a manufacturing flaw, seeing is believing.

Some of the images posted to social media and Reddit show a very pronounced bend in the centre of the device, which is often present immediately after it is removed from the box.

Riccio says Apple will be making a formal statement on the matter on Friday. Perhaps we’ll have a little more clarity before the day is out. We’ll keep you posted if the statement is forthcoming.

