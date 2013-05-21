Apple iOS 7 to boast deep Flickr and Vimeo integration?

Apple’s forthcoming mobile operating system iOS 7 will offer easier access for those who wish to share photos and videos via Flickr and Vimeo, according to reports.

The Apple site 9to5Mac claims to have information from someone similar with the software who says the tools will join the likes of Facebook and Twitter as baked-in YouTube apps.

The report claims that users will be able to log in to both services at an OS level, which will make it much easier to post photos and videos for both services.

If the hook-ups do come to fruition when Apple announces iOS 7 at WWDC next month, it would see Flickr and Vimeo options appear whenever users hit the ‘Share’ button within the Photos app.

Both Vimeo and Yahoo-owned Flickr are already applications available from the App Store for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, but this would be the first time they would benefit from deep integration.

Reports last month suggested that Yahoo might be getting a little more love from Apple when iOS 7 is unleashed at WWDC.

Insiders had suggested that Yahoo News and Yahoo Sports would play a bigger role, perhaps with deeper Siri integration.

The somewhat resurgent web giant, which bought Tumblr for $1.1 billion in cash this week, already provides the data for Apple’s stocks and weather apps.