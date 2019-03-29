Coffee-powered iMac grinds out 66% CPU boost

Apple recently launched its 2019 refresh of the Apple iMac, and while there were no changes to the design or display, the processor was treated to a juicy Coffee Lake promotion – and now we know exactly how great of a performance boost that upgrade has bestowed the new all-in-one desktop.

Geekbench’s John Poole has revealed the CPU benchmark results for the new range of iMacs, and it looks like the new Coffee Lake processors have given Apple’s desktop computers jumbo performance boosts.

The new top-of-the-line 27-inch 2019 iMac boasts a six-core 9th Generation Intel Core i9-9900K processor that has a base clock speed of 3.0 GHz. According to Poole, this churned out an impressive 32293 score on the Geekbench 4 multi-core score.

Compared to the the previous performance-topping 27-inch iMac – which had a four-core 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700K processor with a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz – the new iMac benefits from an almighty 66% performance boost. As Poole says, there has been no architecture change for the processor since the 7th Generation, so this performance jump is due to higher frequencies and core counts.

It’s not just the top-configuration iMac that has seen a big improvement. All of the new 27-inch six-core iMacs have seen a multi-core performance increase between 43% and 49% compared to their 2017 iMac equivalent. Even their single-core performance has had a 6% to 11% boost.

If you’re more of a fan of Apple’s 21.5-inch iMacs, there’s no reason for you to miss out on all the fun. These smaller 2019 iMacs have seen multi-core performance boosts ranging from 10% to 50% compared to their 2017 counterparts. Single-core performance, meanwhile, improved by 5% to 10%.

These are much more modest upgrades than what the 27-inch iMacs were treated to, but Apple seems more focused on value for the 21.5-inch iMacs instead of pimping the range out with record-breaking power. This is highlighted by the fact Apple didn’t release an i7-version of the 2019 21.5-inch iMac.

Poole finished off his blog claiming that while the new Coffee Lake upgrade looks to have given the 2019 iMacs sizeable boosts, he’s not convinced whether it’s enough of an improvement to justify upgrading from a 2017 iMac. We’ll be sure to give our own verdict once we’ve tested the new range of Apple iMacs.

