Apple announces Fitness Plus and it looks fantastic

Apple Fitness Plus is an app that harnesses the fitness data your Apple Watch collects to help you stay healthy at home, in the gym, outdoors and while travelling.

The app features 10 different workout categories, including yoga, cycling, dance, treadmill walk, treadmill run, strength, core, HIIT, rowing and mindful cool downs. Workouts are taught by world-class trainers, with new videos added every week across a range of times and instructors.

Select a workout on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV and your Apple Watch will automatically tune in, collecting and displaying metrics such as heart rate, calories burnt, pace and distance on the larger screen. The metrics will adjust to fit your workout, too. So if your trainer reminds you to keep an eye on your heart rate, that number will appear larger on your screen. You’ll also see countdowns to motivate you, as well as be able to watch as your activity rings closing in real time.

Related: Apple Watch 6

Once a workout is over, Fitness Plus will display a comprehensive summary with all the data your watch collected, including calories burnt, average heart rate, distance, pace and progress on your activity rings.

There’s an absolute beginner programme to help those new to fitness learn the basics and ready for the studio workouts safely, and Apple Music subscribers can even save playlists from Fitness Plus directly in their Apple Music library.

Fitness Plus will also suggest workouts based on ones you’ve completed in the past. According to Apple, these recommendations are powered using on-device intelligence for privacy and calories and workouts will not be stored alongside your Apple ID.

Related: Apple iPad 8

While we didn’t expect to see Fitness Plus launch today, this isn’t actually the first we’ve heard of an Apple workout app. Both MacRumors and CNBC reported that Apple had a fitness service in the works in March, while Bloomberg revealed that it would be part of a subscription bundle – now confirmed to be Apple One – in August.

Fitness Plus will be available in the UK, along with Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and the US before the end of the year. Subscriptions will be priced at £9.99 per month, or £79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five family members. The service will also be available free for the first three months with every new Apple Watch purchase.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …