Apple could continue to release Intel Macs in 2021, leaker says

Apple has started the transition to Macs powered by its own M1 chip and plans to complete it by the end of 2022. However, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Intel-based Macs.

The leaker L0vetodream, who has provided accurate information on Apple in the past, has taken to Twitter (via MacRumors) to predict a redesigned MacBook laptop will coming in the second half of 2021 giving users the choice of Apple Silicon and Intel architecture.

Given Apple has already phased out the Intel-based MacBook Air for M1 equivalents, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro model is now M1 only. Apple’s M1 chip also powers the only Mac mini models now available.

The iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro models are all powered by Intel processors right now, but we assume that updates are on the way that would move future models over to the Arm-based system.

Related: MacBook Air M1 13-inch latest

While the leaker in question has been correct before, we’re not entirely convinced by this claim. While there may still be demand for Intel-based Macs due to familiarity and current app compatibility, Apple’s future is in its home grown silicon.

The company has promised to continue to provide macOS updates for years to come, but the speed and battery life improvements, as well as native app compatibility with iOS and iPadOS means they’ll be old hat soon enough.

Apple played it quite safe with the first M1 Mac computers, choosing not to alter the design at all in order to bed-in the new processors. A redesigned version of the 12-inch MacBook might be the big leap forward in design and architecture Mac fans have been waiting for.

Will you be buying an Intel-based Mac, or are you already on board with the M1 chip? Are you waiting for an upgrade before diving in? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …