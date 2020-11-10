Apple has just announced the M1 chip, and along with it, we’ve got a brand-new version of the MacBook Air. Here’s everything we know about the MacBook Air with M1, one of the first Apple Silicon Macs.

The first chip in Apple’s transition away from Intel is the Apple M1, and along with making the silicon official, Apple has also showcased a new laptop that will be powered by it. The MacBook Air with M1 packs some serious improvements to battery life, display and general performance – even if it’s familiar in its design.

First off is the chip itself. Apple said this M1 silicon has an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU and a 16-core neural engine for far better machine learning. This is also a 5nm chip, just like the A14 in the iPhone 12, so it’s super-efficient and packed with 16 billion transistors.

MacBook Air with M1 specs and performance

Apple claims the performance gains here equate to 5x faster graphics and general 3.5x faster performance. Apple didn’t state what they were comparing against, but we assume it’s the current £999 Air model. As an example of the power here, Apple said you can edit multiple streams of ProRes 4K footage and that it’s faster than 98% of laptops sold last year.

Other improvements that come from that new chip include a 2x faster SSD and improved battery life. Apple said you should get 15 hours of wireless web and 18 hours of video, a notable upgrade over the current models. There have been some upgrades to the webcam too, however it doesn’t look like the resolution has been boosted. Apple has detailed some of the improvements over the Intel model, which you can see below:

Export a project for the web with iMovie up to 3x faster.

Integrate 3D effects into video in Final Cut Pro up to 5x faster.

For the first time, play back and edit multiple streams of full-quality, 4K ProRes video in Final Cut Pro without dropping a frame.

Export photos from Lightroom up to twice as fast.

Use ML-based features like Smart Conform in Final Cut Pro to intelligently frame a clip up to 4.3x faster.

Watch more movies and TV shows with up to 18 hours of battery life, the longest ever on MacBook Air.

Extend FaceTime and other video calls for up to twice as long on a single charge.

One big change is the switch to a fanless design, which means your machine will be completely silent.

Apple has completely killed the Intel MacBook Air, and there are two models of the new M1 model available. The base (£999/$999) packs 8GB memory, 256GB SSD and a 7 core GPU. A slightly pricier (£1249/$1249) model ups that to an 8 core GPU and double the storage. You’ll be paying an extra £200/$200 for 16GB memory.

MacBook Air with M1 design

Now, there’s still a lot that’s familiar here. The design is basically the same and the 13.3-inch Retina display is the same aside from wider colour gamut support. You’ve got 2 USB-C ports, RAM options up to 16GB and SSD sizes up to 2TB. This is very much the MacBook Air we knew, just with the benefits of Apple Silicon.

Now, of course, as with any seismic shift in internals, there could be some issues. We’re still not sure on proper app compatibility and how fast apps will perform if they’re not specifically built for this silicon. Apple did highlight that Lightroom, among others, will be getting a dedicated Apple Silicon update next month and there’s wide support for iOS apps too.

The new MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip is available to today, with prices starting from $999. They’ll start shipping next week.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…