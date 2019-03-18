Apple ‘controlling’ how iPhone and Macs used in original TV shows

Apple is looking to control how its products are portrayed in its original television shows, according to the a new report from the New York Times.

Sources involved in the production of some of the new series say the company hasn’t been afraid to poke its nose in when it comes to the use of Apple tech on screen. Those familiar with the situation said the Apple big wigs had expressed “squeamishness” and asked for clarify on how its hardware is depicted.

The report says:

“People involved in the coming series also said that Apple executives had expressed squeamishness when it comes to the portrayal of technology in the shows — how exactly are you using that iPhone? Or that Mac laptop?”

Elsewhere, the NYT says Apple’s culture of secrecy isn’t doing the producers of these new shows any favours either.

Those content providers aren’t privy to when their shows may launch on Apple’s platform, neither do they have any specifics on how they are released or how they will be marketed. Many have only received a “vague” assurance the show will air “later this year, probably fall.”

Related: Apple March event preview

Previous reports from the Wall Street Journal had said Apple had been “conservative and picky,” with the company unwilling to embrace mature content. The New York Post says Tim Cook is adamant the shows will not be “mean.”

Of course, all of these questions may be resolved when Apple announces its own streaming service, which will reportedly happen at the event on March 25.

Last week, Apple sent out an invite with the tagline “It’s show time,” suggesting the company will finally pull the trigger on the long-awaited video streaming service.

Apple is currently producing a wide range of original content, which could be offered to iPhone owners on a free or subscription basis. The firm has a billion dollar budget for these shows, with more than two dozen shows in the works.

The event, which will be live streamed to Apple’s legions of fans around the world via the usual platforms, will begin at 10am local time, which is 5pm UK time on Monday 25 March.

What are you hoping to see at Apple’s special event on March 25? Will you be tuning in? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.