Apple AR smart glasses may miss 2020 if killer app isn’t found – report

Apple hasn’t yet come up with a killer app for its rumoured augmented reality smart glasses, according to a new report on Monday.

Bloomberg’s well-connected reporter Mark Gurman says Apple might wait beyond 2020 to launch the product, if the company decides the experience isn’t quite ready for prime time.

The report says the glasses will display iPhone notifications such as messages, emails and Maps in the wearer’s line of sight. Apple is also considering building a dedicated App Store for the product, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The report says Apple has hired experts in graphics and game development in order to ensure it leads the way as more and more AR specs arrive on the scene.

As Gurman has indicated in his earlier reporting on this topic, Apple reportedly believes the glasses can replace the iPhone eventually. So, it’s entirely prudent that Apple wouldn’t want to rush this product to market in order to perfect the AR tech and develop that app to make its smart glasses a must buy.

The report today says 2020 will be a big year for Apple, thanks to a major iPhone refresh that’ll bring 5G on board, introduce a new 3D rear camera and, interestingly, “a much beefier processor” according to the report.

The reporter says that 3D camera “will give the phone a better sense of where it is in physical space, improving the accuracy of object placement in augmented-reality apps, which overlay virtual images on the real world. That could make it easier for users to model, say, the placement of pictures on their walls.”

The iPhone is due an overhaul after a largely stagnant product cycle since it launched the iPhone X in September of 2017. However, it seems a lot will rest on the launch of the AR glasses whenever Apple decides to pull the trigger

