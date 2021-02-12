Apple AirTags tipped for March alongside new iPad Pro

Apple’s long-awaited AirTags item trackers will be launched in March alongside the new iPad Pro models in March, according to a tipster.

The Tile rivals, which were widely expected to arrive at various points last year, are not subject to any new delays says John Prosser on Twitter.

Prosser is a relative newcomer to the Apple leaking scene but has developed a solid reputation for providing accurate information thus far.

“AirTags are still on for March,” he wrote. “Haven’t heard of any further delays this time,” followed by the fingers-crossed emoji.

Speculation has suggested AirTags will be disc-shaped item trackers that, like Tile, can be attached to keys, backpacks, cameras and most other things you’d deem worthy of protecting against loss.

Recent reports have suggested they’ll also contain ultra wide-band technology, meaning more accurate location tracking and the ability to follow an AR signal to phone in on the lost item. Tile is also thought to be working on an upgraded model featuring UWB technology, while one of Samsung’s recently-announced Galaxy SmartTags also include the positioning nous.

Reports have also suggested Apple will leverage its vast array of iPhones and iPads out there in the wild in order to help AirTags owners track down their lost devices.

Naturally, the users AirTags will live within the Find My app, which currently offers locations for friends and familiar sharing their whereabouts, while giving Apple users opportunity to keep tabs on their other iCloud-enabled devices.

Elsewhere, in the replies to the tweet, Prosser furthered the speculation an iPad Pro refresh is also due in March. That’d be no surprise given Apple’s spring events often focus on new iPad models.

Will you be buying AirTags when they arrive on the scene, potentially next month? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.