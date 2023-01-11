Another source claims Apple will launch an OLED MacBook in 2024

Another reputable source has claimed that Apple will launch a MacBook with an OLED display in 2024.

Established analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is always a strong source for informed Apple tittle-tattle, has issued a series of tweets concerning Samsung Display’s future OLED panel shipments. Apparently, the Samsung division is planning to dramatically increase its laptop OLED production, targeting 70% year-on-year growth for this year.

In case you had any trouble reading between the lines, it means that some major laptop makers are going to be ramping up their OLED game – or else adopting the vibrant screen technology for the first time.

On that latter point, Kuo signs off his Twitter thread with the following line: “it has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest”.

We’ve been hearing rumours of an OLED MacBook for some time now. One of the most notable claims came back in June of last year, when display analyst Ross Young (another reputable source) claimed that Apple would be launching a 13.3-inch OLED notebook in 2024.

This ran counter to the prevailing narrative that Apple would wait until at least 2025 to release an OLED-equipped MacBook.

That earlier report claimed that Apple was looking to implement a two-stack tandem structure to its laptop OLED, which would double luminance and extend the panel’s life span.

While Apple has been looking into MiniLED technology in recent years, OLED panels have the advantage of being thinner and lighter, as well as capable of being folded and bent.

Apple has also been in the news recently with the claim that it will start producing its own MicroLED displays from next year, though that will start small with the Apple Watch line.