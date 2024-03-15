Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 buds will drown out your snoring partner

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Anker has released its Soundcore Sleep A20 night time earbuds, which it says deliver 3x stronger passive noise blocking than the previous generation Sleep A10.

And, by passive noise blocking, it means your partner’s epic snores that are probably keeping you wide awake at night. If you have noisy neighbours who like to party beyond reasonable hours, these should do the trick also.

Described as the ‘saviour of light sleepers’ the Sleep A20 has a four-point noise masking system with a snug fit in the ear canal, and an extra layer of protection at the entrance of the ear canal. There’s twin seal eartips, which the company says are 3x more effective at blocking out nose than your typical silicone buds. There’s the option to mask external sounds with white noise or something else from the sound library.

Side sleepers can wear them too, Anker says because of the low profile that lays flat against the inner ear. They’ll also track your sleep position and sleep quality and report back to an app, while they’ll deliver an alarm that’ll only wake you rather than the cacophonous snorer next to you.

anker sleep a20

If you fancy a really long lie-in there’s 14-hours of white noise during sleep mode. If you’re travelling, you’ll be able to get 80-hours from the charging case. Naturally, they’ll also play music too and there’s 10 hours per charge available there. Thankfully, that’s an improvement over the previous generation’s 6 hours.

The Sleep A20 buds are being launched on Kickstarter with a chance to get an early bird price of $89.99, which is $60 off what the proper asking price will be. They’ll be available to early birds from April 16 on Kickstarter while the public launch is on May 10 for the full price of £149.99.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

