Angry gamers can now repair their decimated Xbox controllers

If you’re a full-on button masher or – whisper it – pad thrower, it can be galling to hand over the wedge for a brand new controller.

And, given technology is becoming more repairable, it’s only right gamers have the opportunity to fix-up those poor pads with some new buttons or other components. Even more than when controllers just succumb to years of use.

Thankfully, Microsoft is now selling a number of replacement parts for the Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller.

They include the top case, buttons, input PCBA, PCBA and motor assembly and prices are certainly advantageous compared to the cost of replacing the controllers. All replacement parts are identical to those found in the original controllers and are designed for out of warranty controllers.

The replacement buttons for the standard controller are $21.99 compared to the $59.99 to replace the whole thing. There’s also the environmental aspect for eco-conscious gamers.

Along with the parts, Microsoft is offering written and video guides to repairing both controllers, including the tools you’ll need, which aren’t included with the parts. You’ll need a plastic pry tool as well as the T6 and T8 Torx screwdrivers, and a pair of long-nosed tweezers. If you fancy repairing the circuit boards, you might want a soldering iron to finish that up.

Here’s the video for the standard Xbox Wireless Controller.

Right now it only appears that the parts are available to gamers in the United States, but it’ll probably only be a matter of time before they open up (so to speak) to UK gamers.