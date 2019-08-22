Android 10 marks the end of an era. Over the years we’ve had a lot of fun guessing the sweet-based names of each new version of Android, but Google has now said goodbye to its famous naming convention.

Android 9 Pie is now the last ever dessert-themed name for the mobile operating system – with Google going with just ‘Android 10’ for the latest iteration.

We here at Trusted Reviews aren’t quite ready to let go. So − to drag this episode out as painfully as possible – we’ve ranked all of Android’s names from worst to… best, I suppose.

Pie – It’s just a bit boring – Pecan Pie is right there, Google. Nougat – Noo-gaah, Nuu-giit. It was just how annoying to hear everyone deliberating over how to say it. Lollipop – Android 5.0 came in between some much better names. Lolliflop. Jelly Bean – Android 4.1 isn’t all that bad but they are just a garbage sweet – do you know what I mean? Cupcake – The OG Android dessert naming convention began with C for some reason – making us long for an Apple or Banoffee Pie entry. Froyo – As Google explained, “The names weren’t always understood by everyone in the global community”. Ice Cream Sandwich – Nice, but a bit of a mouthful – the name and the dessert. Marshmallow – Android 6.0 was probably subject to more speculation than all other versions, and the sugary pillow was a welcome addition. Eclair – Way back at Android 2.0, we got this absolutely glorious name in a sea of plainness. Honeycomb – Another early name – this might be(e) where Android truly hit its stride. Gingerbread – There’s gingerbread men, gingerbread houses – it’s cracking. Donut – Simple but effective. Oreo – The second of the branded Android names, which ended some ravenous internet speculation. KitKat – We could’ve got Key Lime Pie ,but instead Google landed the best Android name ever.

Along with ditching the delicious names, Google has given Android a bit of rebranding – but don’t worry, they haven’t killed the robot. Just decapitated it.

