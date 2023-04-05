 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Android apps must allow you delete account and data from 2024

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re worried about just how much data companies have amassed from the dozens of Android phone and tablet apps you’ve downloaded down the years, a potential solution is on the way.

Google has announced that Android developers must give users the option to delete their accounts and most of the data associated with it.

Get a Galaxy S21 FE on contract with 100GB data for £28 a month

Get a Galaxy S21 FE on contract with 100GB data for £28 a month

Fonehouse is offering the solid Galaxy S21 FE on contract with 100GB of data for just £28 per month.

  • Fonehouse
  • 100GB data
  • £28 a month
View Deal

From the beginning of next year, developers must comply with the new rules allowing people to remove their data on the web, without having to reinstall the old app. The option will be available within the app too, but the absence of the requirement is a definite bonus.

It’s unlikely this will be from a central repository with developers likely to need a user facing web portal offering the service. In a post on the Android developers blog, Google says the decision has been made to build on recent initiatives to “help developers build consumer trust by showcasing their apps’ privacy and security practices in a way that is simple and easy to understand.”

Users will have a choice to keep the account but delete all of the data associated with it, such as images, activity, and history. Developers may need to keep some of the data for security purposes and in those cases it must be disclosed as to why.

All in all it sounds like a sensible solution from Google. As a reporter who has test driven and reviewed many hundreds of apps in the smartphone era, I often worry about what has happened to all of that data, so the clean up operations are welcomed.

Google says devs have until December this year to get their questions in and comply ahead of a roll out next year. An extension may be granted until May 31 2024 if devs need more time to get those ducks in a row.

“While we’re excited about the greater control this will give people over their data, we understand it will take time for developers to prepare, especially those without an existing deletion functionality or web presence,” Google adds.

You might like…

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything there is to know right now

Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro: Everything there is to know right now

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
Best Android tablet: Our top six recommendations

Best Android tablet: Our top six recommendations

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.