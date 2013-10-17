Android 4.3 Samsung Galaxy S4 update begins rollout

An Android 4.3 Samsung Galaxy S4 update has begun a global rollout, with a number of handset owners reporting the new software has been made available for download.

While Samsung has yet to make an official announcement regarding a Samsung Galaxy S4 Android 4.3 update, Twitter has today been rife with S4 owners touting their new OS wares. At present it appears that although the software is beginning to drop in patches around the world, German S4 owners are getting the majority of the love.

With none network-tied handsets first to get the operating system update, it has been suggested that the Android 4.3 Samsung Galaxy S4 update offers a number of improvements, with faster handset performance offered by improved RAM management and an improved TouchWiz launcher.

Available as an over-the-air download, the new update will perhaps most importantly bring Samsung Galaxy Gear support to the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Having previously been compatible only with the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, the Samsung Galaxy Gear is the company’s smartwatch companion device and will allow S4 owners to receive call and messaging notifications direct to their wrist.

Network branded Samsung Galaxy S4s are not expected to get the Android 4.3 update for some time yet, with each network to carry out its own testing first.

To download and install the firmware over-the-air, go to Settings > More > About Device > Software update > Update.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini review

Via: SamMobile