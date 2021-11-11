 large image

Android 12 on Galaxy S21 is ready to go, Samsung says

Chris Smith

Samsung is ready to bring Android 12 to its Galaxy S21 range of smartphones, according to one of the people in charge of the beta.

Samsung has been testing the Android 12 Beta with customers for a number of weeks and now a company representative says there’ll be no more beta updates beyond the current fourth version.

A Beta Operations Manager in Samsung’s Korean homeland says the next firmware update will be the real deal and will take care of any bugs spied in the interim.

“Hello, this is Beta Operations Manager,” the employee said in translated comments on Samsung’s forums (via 9to5Google). “Please note that there is no beta 5th firmware, and the official firmware is scheduled to be released by correcting the errors that occurred in the 4th version.”

Samsung began testing Android 12, which also contains its own One UI 4 user interface, in the UK, back in September. A few weeks back, it seemed Samsung was preparing for a full December launch for Android 12 on the flagship range.

So far, few manufacturers have rolled out the full Android 12 operating system update beyond the beta phase and it often surprises us that phone makers fail to place more stock into getting these updates out as soon as possible.

As well as everything Android 12 has to offer, Samsung’s One UI 4 promises to introduce some new features on its own merits.

“One UI 4 helps users create their own, optimized mobile experience because Samsung recognizes that everyone wants to meet their unique needs and preferences”, said President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business, Dr. TM Roh on September 14.

“As we’ve done with every iteration of our One UI, we’ve listened to our users to understand the tools and innovations needed to create a better, more reliable, and enhanced overall user experience”.

We’ll let you know when Android 12 officially rolls out for the Galaxy S21 range.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
