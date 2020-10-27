AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT release date, price and specs

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is rumoured to be the most powerful graphics card in the upcoming AMD Big Navi generation, which is set to be unveiled tomorrow.

Multiple sources have offered specs for a ‘Navi 21 XTX’ GPU, which is speculated to be housed inside the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Renowned leaker Rogame claims it will feature 80 compute units and 5120 GPU cores, although this can’t be confirmed.

What do we know for certain? AMD has confirmed it will be running on RDNA 2 architecture, which supposedly sees a 50% performance-per-watt improvement on the current Radeon generation.

Dr. Lisa Su (President of AMD) has already revealed AMD Big Navi will be capable of 4K gaming performance and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. With the RX 6900 XT looking to be the most powerful Big Navi graphics card, it’s essentially guaranteed that it will claim both of these features.

Release date: AMD Big Navi

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT release date – When will it launch?

The release date for the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT should be revealed tomorrow (28 October) along with the rest of the AMD Big Navi line-up.

It’s likely that the new graphics card will launch in early November, around a similar time to the PS5 and Xbox Series X launches.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT price – How much will it cost?

There has been no indication of the RX 6900 XT price so far, although we only have to wait until tomorrow for official details.

We reckon it could be the most expensive consumer graphics card AMD has ever launched, with rumours indicating it could be more powerful than the £649 Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT specs – How powerful is it?

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is expected to be the most powerful graphics card in the Big Navi range – at least on launch day.

Various sources have speculated on the specs, with the below table (via NotebookCheck) offering a handy summary of the most heavily rumoured details.

AMD Radeon

RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 21 XTX Compute Units 80 Game clock 2040 MHz Boost clock 2330 MHz VRAM 16GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Speed 16 Gbps

The standout features include 80 compute units and boost clock speed of up to 2330MHz. It’s disappointing that AMD is seemingly sticking with GDDR6 memory though, with Nvidia moving onto the faster GDDR6X standard.

It’s advisable to take such specs with a pinch of salt, as there’s no guarantee this information is correct. Fortunately, we will only have to wait until tomorrow for the official confirmation.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT performance

What kind of gaming performance is the 6900 XT capable of? That’s hard to say at this point. While we’ve seemingly got a decent idea of what the specs could be, it’s essentially impossible to say what kind of performance it all results in.

AMD has previously said its RX 6000 series graphics cards will support up to 4K resolutions and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, both of which the 6900 XT should comfortably be able to achieve.

AMD also showed an unnamed Big Navi graphics card running Borderlands 3 in 4K at an average 61fps performance. Rumours suggest this was actually a less powerful card than the RX 6900 XT, although we can’t be sure of this.

If accurate, then the RX 6900 XT could hit an even higher frame rate for Borderlands 3 and potentially be even more powerful than the Nvidia RTX 3080.

Will it take the crown as the most powerful graphics card on the market? We think that’s highly unlikely, with the Nvidia RTX 3090 setting such a high bar, but to see AMD challenging Nvidia in the high-end market is still very exciting.

