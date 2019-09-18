AMD’s 7nm processors could be about to hit a stumbling block

Chip production company TSMC has tripled the time it takes them to make AMD’s 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Navi GPUs.

TSMC’s production of AMD’s 7nm chips was previously just two months but it has now been extended to six. The effect is unlikely to be felt any time soon but some consequences seem likely.

According to DigiTimes, TSMC’s clients have become extra keen to sure up orders of 7nm chips in light of the extended lead time news. The company is expected to assign extra funds to expand its capacity for making chips.

Demand from smartphone manufacturers and others for TSMC’s 7nm has reportedly been high – leading to the increased pressure on its supply line.

AMD will likely have plans shored up for the near future but this significant increase in the time it takes to create its Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Navi GPUs could lead to delays some time down the line.

We here at Trusted Reviews were big fans of AMD’s recent 7nm chip release. We recently reviewed the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X chip and our 4.5/5* review said:

“The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is one of the best processors available for demanding creative tasks, thanks to super-high multi-core performance. It’s a versatile chip, too, with gaming performance proving to be solid. However, the Intel Core i9-9900K still holds the advantage here if you’re looking for a CPU for a dedicated gaming PC.”

AMD was last in the news when it was revealed its graphics could be headed to Samsung phones. While it won’t be happening anytime soon, Samsung has announced Samsung-AMD chips will make it to market sometime after 2021.

The two companies announced back in June that they would begin working together but it looks like we’ve got a long wait before we see the fruits of their labour.

