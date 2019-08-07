The two giants may have announced a partnership earlier in the year, but we’re still going to have to wait a while to see AMD graphics on Samsung phones.

According to NotebookCheck, Samsung announced in an earnings call that the first ever Samsung-AMD chips are expected to arrive on the market in 2021 at the very earliest. The two companies officially announced their partnership in June this year, so it’s evident that they are taking the slow and steady approach.

Samsung’s smartphones and tablets should see a significant boost in graphics performance following the introduction of AMD knowhow, and are likely to be more popular with gamers demanding higher levels of performance. But if you want games on the go to perform well — and can’t wait around until 2021 — then you’ve already got a few good options to choose from.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is expected to launch in the UK in September, and it looks likely to be a force to be reckoned with. Boasting the Snapdragon 855 Plus chip with a whopping 12GB of RAM, it will surely handle even the most demanding mobile games. The screen is the first ever 120Hz AMOLED to hit the market, with an incredible touch sampling rate of 240Hz. We can’t wait to get to grips with this new contender for the title of best gaming phone.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro could be a good-value gaming phone, as it also runs on the same Snapdragon 855 Plus chip. Coming out later this month, the device also houses a large 4000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The screen refresh rate is expected to top out at 60Hz, but that’s one of the few compromises you’ll find in this mid-range phone for the dedicated gamer.

If you can’t wait for either of those phones to be released, then the Razer Phone 2 is a dedicated gaming phone already on the market that has powerful specs — albeit not the very latest tech. With a Snapdragon 845 chip and 120Hz display, the impressive specs held up very well when playing games, but we found fault with the camera performance and the “love it or hate it” design.

In such a competitive market, we’re looking forward to seeing if an AMD-Samsung chip can push out ahead of its rivals as an even better gaming phone.

