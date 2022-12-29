 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon to go after more live sports in standalone streaming app – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon has snapped up the rights to a host of live sports action over the last few years – enough to launch a standalone streaming app, according to a new report.

The Information’s sources say the company will move sports out of the main Prime Video app in order to declutter the main offering and highlight its high profile sporting acquisitions.

Save 42% on the Fitbit Charge 5

Save 42% on the Fitbit Charge 5

Get Fitbit’s top fitness tracker for 42% below asking price, courtesy of Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save 42%
  • Now £99
View Deal

Amazon has a deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football, a couple of full Premier League match days per season, as well as the US Open Tennis, and New York Yankees baseball games. Amazon has also produced a host of documentaries, including the All Or Nothing series and the ongoing dramatisation about Diego Madardon’s life.

The Information’s story says the Amazon CEO Andy Jassy plans to “double down on the company’s streaming ambitions.” The report says Amazon will continue to spend heavily on the rights for live sports, which until now have been bundled into the Prime membership.

It’s not clear yet whether the company would seek to charge extra for the sports focused app, or whether users will still be able to access all content via their Prime Video app.

That would likely depend on how aggressive Amazon is with the content acquisition policy. The report says the app plans may yet be shelved, but it’s definitely one to watch in 2023.

You might like…

What to expect from PlayStation in 2023

What to expect from PlayStation in 2023

Gemma Ryles 22 hours ago
What to expect from Xbox in 2023

What to expect from Xbox in 2023

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
What to expect from Sonos in 2023

What to expect from Sonos in 2023

Kob Monney 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.