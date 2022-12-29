Amazon to go after more live sports in standalone streaming app – report

Amazon has snapped up the rights to a host of live sports action over the last few years – enough to launch a standalone streaming app, according to a new report.

The Information’s sources say the company will move sports out of the main Prime Video app in order to declutter the main offering and highlight its high profile sporting acquisitions.

Amazon has a deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football, a couple of full Premier League match days per season, as well as the US Open Tennis, and New York Yankees baseball games. Amazon has also produced a host of documentaries, including the All Or Nothing series and the ongoing dramatisation about Diego Madardon’s life.

The Information’s story says the Amazon CEO Andy Jassy plans to “double down on the company’s streaming ambitions.” The report says Amazon will continue to spend heavily on the rights for live sports, which until now have been bundled into the Prime membership.

It’s not clear yet whether the company would seek to charge extra for the sports focused app, or whether users will still be able to access all content via their Prime Video app.

That would likely depend on how aggressive Amazon is with the content acquisition policy. The report says the app plans may yet be shelved, but it’s definitely one to watch in 2023.