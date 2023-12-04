Amazon Prime Video to lose live Premier League games from 2025/26

The next Premier League matchday might be live on Amazon Prime Video this week, but the streaming service will not host games from the 2025/26 season.

The Premier League has announced it has concluded the next round of TV deals and while Sky Sports, TNT Sport and BBC have all picked up packages, Amazon has not purchased a bundle this time around.

Save £40 on Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones. Now at £219! Score an amazing deal on Amazon for the highly-rated Sony WF-1000XM5! Enjoy a whopping £40 discount, now available at just £219. Experience superior sound quality at 15% off. Don’t miss out on this great deal! Amazon

Save £40

£219 View Deal

In the current arrangement, Amazon has the rights to two full match days during the Premier League season – one of those commences tomorrow.

However, from the 25/26 season to the 29/30 season, those games will be broadcast on TNT Sport (formerly BT Sport). It’s not clear whether Amazon was outbid or did not compete for to retain the rights. TNT also maintains access to the 12:30pm Saturday kick offs.

Sky Sports has retained access to all of its current packages, but is expanding its offering due to the new ability for all games outside of the Saturday 3pm window to be broadcast live.

That means all of the 2pm Sunday kick-offs because of English teams playing in Europe on Thursday, and other midweek games. This is the first time those games have been opened up for live broadcast.

“For the first time in the UK, all matches taking place outside of the Saturday 3pm “closed period”, including those displaced to Sunday 2pm because of club participation in European competitions, will be broadcast live,’ the Premier League says in a media release.

Sky will have access to at least 215 of the 380 of the Premier League games during the season. That’ll include three full midweek rounds of games, plus all ten games on the final day of the season.

Thankfully, Premier League coverage will remain on free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom with BBC picking up the highlights package once again. Viva Match of the Day!

Overall the Premier League will receive an incredible £6.7 billion over the four year period, which is a 5% increase.