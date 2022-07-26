How to cancel Amazon Prime

Looking to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription after the recent price rises. These are the steps you need to follow to cancel your Prime account.

If you regularly shop at Amazon then an Amazon Prime account can be a huge benefit. With next-day delivery and access to Prime Video (amongst other services), Prime can really have its uses particularly when it comes to accessing Prime Day deals.

For those who scarcely shop on Amazon however, or want to avoid the new price hikes, having a Prime account may seem like an unnecessary expense.

If you’ve decided that Amazon Prime is no longer for you then we’ve got you covered with our simple step-by-step guide to cancel your membership.

What you’ll need:

A laptop or desktop computer so that you can head to the ‘desktop version’ of Amazon’s website

A current Prime membership

The short version:

Go to amazon.co.uk

Click on ‘Accounts & Lists’

Click on the ‘Prime’ tab

Click on ‘Manage Membership’

Click on ‘End Membership’ and follow the onscreen instructions

Click ‘I Do Not Want My Benefits’

Click ‘Continue To Cancel’

Click on ‘End Prime Benefits On [Date Specified]’

Step

1 Go to Amazon.co.uk Open up your browser of choice on a laptop or a desktop computer and type in www.amazon.co.uk in the search bar. Step

2 Click on Accounts & Lists Move the cursor up to the top-right hand side of the page and select the ‘Account & Lists’ link, next to ‘Returns & Orders’. Step

3 Click on the Prime tab At this point you’ll be on the main directory for your account, where you can access all kinds of features including your orders list and any cards you currently have linked to your Amazon account. All you need to do is click on the Prime tab on the top right-hand side. Step

4 Click on Manage Membership Here you’ll be able to see a dashboard that lets you know key bits of information about your Prime membership. Click on the ‘Manage Membership’ section on the right-hand side. Step

5 Click on End Membership and follow the onscreen instructions Following the previous step, a dropdown menu will appear with the option to end your membership at the bottom. Click on that link. Step

6 Click I Do Not Want My Benefits This will be the first of three final checks on Amazon’s behalf to try and get you to stay with Prime. To breeze past the first check, scroll down and click ‘I Do Not Want My Benefits’. Step

7 Click Continue To Cancel At the second check, Amazon will offer alternative payment options (if you’re paying an annual fee, the website will suggest switching to a monthly fee). Click ‘Continue To Cancel’ to move past this section. Step

8 Here it is, the final hurdle before cancelling your membership for good. All you have to do is click ‘End Prime Benefits On [Date Specificed]’ and your Amazon Prime membership will be cancelled.