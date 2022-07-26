 large image

How to cancel Amazon Prime

Thomas Deehan
Buyers' Advice Editor

Looking to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription after the recent price rises. These are the steps you need to follow to cancel your Prime account.

If you regularly shop at Amazon then an Amazon Prime account can be a huge benefit. With next-day delivery and access to Prime Video (amongst other services), Prime can really have its uses particularly when it comes to accessing Prime Day deals.

For those who scarcely shop on Amazon however, or want to avoid the new price hikes, having a Prime account may seem like an unnecessary expense.

If you’ve decided that Amazon Prime is no longer for you then we’ve got you covered with our simple step-by-step guide to cancel your membership.

What you’ll need:

  • A laptop or desktop computer so that you can head to the ‘desktop version’ of Amazon’s website
  • A current Prime membership

The short version:

  • Go to amazon.co.uk
  • Click on ‘Accounts & Lists’
  • Click on the ‘Prime’ tab
  • Click on ‘Manage Membership’
  • Click on ‘End Membership’ and follow the onscreen instructions
  • Click ‘I Do Not Want My Benefits’
  • Click ‘Continue To Cancel’
  • Click on ‘End Prime Benefits On [Date Specified]’

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Amazon.co.uk

    Open up your browser of choice on a laptop or a desktop computer and type in www.amazon.co.uk in the search bar.Amazon Gaming

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Accounts & Lists

    Move the cursor up to the top-right hand side of the page and select the ‘Account & Lists’ link, next to ‘Returns & Orders’.How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the Prime tab

    At this point you’ll be on the main directory for your account, where you can access all kinds of features including your orders list and any cards you currently have linked to your Amazon account. All you need to do is click on the Prime tab on the top right-hand side.How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Manage Membership

    Here you’ll be able to see a dashboard that lets you know key bits of information about your Prime membership. Click on the ‘Manage Membership’ section on the right-hand side.How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

  5. Step
    5

    Click on End Membership and follow the onscreen instructions

    Following the previous step, a dropdown menu will appear with the option to end your membership at the bottom. Click on that link.How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

  6. Step
    6

    Click I Do Not Want My Benefits

    This will be the first of three final checks on Amazon’s behalf to try and get you to stay with Prime. To breeze past the first check, scroll down and click ‘I Do Not Want My Benefits’.How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

  7. Step
    7

    Click Continue To Cancel

    At the second check, Amazon will offer alternative payment options (if you’re paying an annual fee, the website will suggest switching to a monthly fee). Click ‘Continue To Cancel’ to move past this section.How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

  8. Step
    8

    Click on End Prime Benefits On [Date Specified]

    Here it is, the final hurdle before cancelling your membership for good. All you have to do is click ‘End Prime Benefits On [Date Specificed]’ and your Amazon Prime membership will be cancelled.How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

FAQs

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Customers can pay for Amazon Prime via a £7.99 monthly fee or an annual cost of £79. However this is rising to £8.99 a month or £95 a year.

Do you need Amazon Prime for Prime Day?

Without an Amazon Prime subscription, you won’t be able to access any of the deals that are exclusive to Prime Day.

