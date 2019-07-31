What is Amazon Prime Student? Everything you need to know

Heard about Amazon Prime Student but still aren’t sure what it’s all about? Stick with us and you’ll find out exactly what Amazon Prime is, the benefits that come with it and how much it costs.

Half Price Off with Amazon Prime Student Sign Up to Amazon Prime Student Presenting a ton of benefits including next-day delivery, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music, Prime Student members also get a massive £40 reduction on their annual membership cost.

Amazon Prime Student – What is it?

When it comes down to the nitty-gritty, students need all the help they can get as they wade through their studies. Not only do they have the almighty task of bumbling through a degree, meeting deadlines and securing a good grade for that whole ‘real world’ thing somewhere beyond graduation – there’s also the added stress of having a fully packed, jager-filled social life.

Not to mention living somewhat independently after the last eighteen years of your mum washing your undies and, of course, learning how to balance your finances and not overspend. Thankfully Amazon is taking some of the pressure off with its discounted Prime membership with perks targeted specifically at students.

Offering all the benefits of a standard Prime membership, Amazon Prime Student also comes equipped with deals that will directly help higher education students, including discounts on study materials like stationery supplies, textbooks, electronics and more.

Amazon Prime Student – How much does it cost?

Other than the whole education aspect and the journey to ‘finding yourself’ expected of the overall university experience, it also goes without saying that one of the biggest selling points of student life is the big chunk of money you borrow off the government (that you’ll likely never fully pay back) and student discounts almost everywhere you turn.

Amazon Prime Student is one and the same, giving you 50% off the usual Prime membership price of £7.99 a month or £79 a year. Student Prime also gives a six-month free trial to kick things off — rather than the typical 30-day stint. Thereafter you can choose between Prime Student’s two plans. Opt for monthly payments of £3.99, or a cheap one-off annual cost of £39, equating to £3.25 per month.

Amazon Prime Student – What does it come with?

Amazon Prime Student memberships come with everything you’d expect in a regular membership and then some. Its biggest selling point is one-day delivery on all Prime eligible products, meaning you’ll be waiting less than 24-hours for your package to arrive – ideal for re-fresher costume parties and last minute material cramming.

If you’ve got a deadline coming up and don’t plan to leave the house, you can even have your food shop delivered to your door, courtesy of Amazon. Students can also benefit from Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as Prime Reading with over a thousand books and magazines to flick through.

Going the extra mile to help out budding students, Amazon Prime Student membership holders can get extra discounts on selected departments across the Amazon store, including 10% off textbooks, 10% off fashion and 15% off the AmazonBasics range. It also goes without saying, there are special education savings on computers and other helpful electronics that will see you through your studies.

