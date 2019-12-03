Which of Amazon’s Premier League games can you watch in 4K?

Amazon will dip one of its gargantuan toes into the Premier League’s pond this evening, with live coverage of two games, followed by 18 more before the end of December. But will you be able to tune in to any of them in 4K? Yes, is the answer − but only specific fixtures.

Amazon’s 20 Premier League games will be spread across four separate dates (December 3, December 4, December 5, December 26), and the retail giant has decided to make five of them available to watch in 4K. However, it says that all games will be shown in HDR.

Here’s Amazon’s fixture list in full, with the 4K games bolded (all times GMT):

Tuesday, December 3

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 7pm)

Burnley vs Man City (4K, 8:15pm kick-off, coverage starts at 7pm)

Wednesday, December 4

Chelsea vs Aston Villa (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Leicester vs Watford (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Man Utd vs Tottenham (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Southampton vs Norwich (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Wolves vs West Ham (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Liverpool vs Everton (4K, 8:15pm kick-off, coverage starts at 6:30pm)

Thursday, December 5

Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle (7:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 7pm)

Arsenal vs Brighton (4K, 8:15pm kick-off, coverage starts at 7pm)

Thursday, December 26

Tottenham vs Brighton (12:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 11:30am)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Sheffield Utd vs Watford (3pm kick-off, coverage starts at 2:30pm)

Man Utd vs Newcastle (5:30pm kick-off, coverage starts at 5pm)

Wolves vs Man City (4K, 7:45pm kick-off, coverage starts at 7pm)

Leicester vs Liverpool (4K, 8pm kick-off, coverage starts at 7:30pm)

If you’re a football fan and you’re eligible for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, now’s the time to activate it. As mentioned above, Amazon has the exclusive rights to 20 Premier League games in December, and Prime users on a free trial can tune into all of them without paying a penny.

Amazon will start charging you for Prime when your free trial ends, but you can cancel it before that happens.

Deputy News and Features Editor