Amazon Music prices set to rise for Prime users

Amazon has announced that it’s putting up its Amazon Music prices for Prime subscribers.

In a new FAQ issued on the Amazon help pages, it’s been revealed that the price for Amazon Music Unlimited is is set to rise from £7.99/$7.99 to £8.99/$8.99 per month for Amazon Prime subscribers, or from £79/$79 to £89/$89 per year.

At the same time, the price for the Amazon Music Single-Device Plan is changing from £3.99/$3.99 to £4.99/$4.99 per month. All of these changes are set to come into effect from May 5, 2022.

Non-Prime members will continue to pay £9.99/$9.99 per month for Amazon Music Unlimited.

This news follows a couple of months on from Amazon hiking the price of a Prime subscription in the US from $119 to $139 a year, or from $12.99 to $14.99 per month.

Amazon itself pointed to the expansion of Prime member benefits as a reason behind the rise, but analysts have suggested that rising wages and transportation costs are playing a major role.

Amazon Music is thought to be the world’s third biggest music streaming service alongside Tencent Music (which dominates the Chinese market), positioned behind Spotify and Apple Music and comfortably ahead of YouTube Music and Deezer.

The prominence of Amazon Music on that list is due at least in part to the discount offered to the company’s 200 million+ Amazon Prime subscribers. It will be interesting to see if that continues to hold true with the Prime discount providing a much lesser incentive.