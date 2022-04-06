 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Music prices set to rise for Prime users

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has announced that it’s putting up its Amazon Music prices for Prime subscribers.

In a new FAQ issued on the Amazon help pages, it’s been revealed that the price for Amazon Music Unlimited is is set to rise from £7.99/$7.99 to £8.99/$8.99 per month for Amazon Prime subscribers, or from £79/$79 to £89/$89 per year.

At the same time, the price for the Amazon Music Single-Device Plan is changing from £3.99/$3.99 to £4.99/$4.99 per month. All of these changes are set to come into effect from May 5, 2022.

Non-Prime members will continue to pay £9.99/$9.99 per month for Amazon Music Unlimited.

This news follows a couple of months on from Amazon hiking the price of a Prime subscription in the US from $119 to $139 a year, or from $12.99 to $14.99 per month.

Amazon itself pointed to the expansion of Prime member benefits as a reason behind the rise, but analysts have suggested that rising wages and transportation costs are playing a major role.

Amazon Music is thought to be the world’s third biggest music streaming service alongside Tencent Music (which dominates the Chinese market), positioned behind Spotify and Apple Music and comfortably ahead of YouTube Music and Deezer.

The prominence of Amazon Music on that list is due at least in part to the discount offered to the company’s 200 million+ Amazon Prime subscribers. It will be interesting to see if that continues to hold true with the Prime discount providing a much lesser incentive.

You might like…

Amazon and Roku reach multi-year Prime Video extension

Amazon and Roku reach multi-year Prime Video extension

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The Spotify app is about to become even less music-centric

The Spotify app is about to become even less music-centric

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
Best music streaming service

Best music streaming service

Verity Burns 4 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.