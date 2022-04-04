 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon and Roku reach multi-year Prime Video extension

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s been a rough period for many Roku streaming device owners, but many will be delighted to know Amazon Prime Video and the IMDb TV apps won’t be departing the platform.

Amazon and Roku have come to a multi-year agreement, which keeps the former’s streaming services on the latter’s hardware.

After a highly-publicised dispute with Google over YouTube TV led to the live TV streaming service disappearing from the platform for eight months in 2021, this is welcome news. That spat also led to the possibility of YouTube itself disappearing from the platform, in a bitter fight between the two tech firms.

Roku was also one of the last manufacturers to get the HBO Max app on board too. Amazon’s apps through, will remain a constant on the platform. Roku owners will be relieved to hear the negotiations have been painless.

In a statement, which didn’t reveal the terms of the agreement, Roku said: “Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.”

Roku’s streaming sticks and RokuOS TVs have continued to perform well in recent years and now it seems the company might be on the verge of making its own televisions.

A report from Business Insider in February said the company is exploring plans to manufacture tellies and cut out the middle man, which would naturally be fitted with the RokuOS. It would follow Amazon into the TV market, although those branded sets are made by a third-party rather than Amazon itself.

You might like…

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Kob Monney 3 months ago
YouTube is staying on Roku devices after all

YouTube is staying on Roku devices after all

Chris Smith 4 months ago
Roku Streaming Stick Plus Review

Roku Streaming Stick Plus Review

Ced Yuen 5 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.