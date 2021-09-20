 large image

Amazon hardware event confirmed for September 28 – new Echo, Ring and Fire TV products coming soon?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon has announced it will host a big hardware event on September 28, with recent history suggesting a bumper crop of Alexa-enabled Echo devices, Fire TV streamers and Ring cameras could be on the way.

The event will take place at 5pm UK time on Tuesday September 28, but unfortunately, there’s no news on whether the event will be live-streamed online. Naturally, we’ll have news on the announcements here at Trusted Reviews as soon as we receive the official word from Amazon.

Last year, the online bookstore turned tech behemoth introduced new generation Echo products like the new Echo Show, Echo Dot, all-new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

The Ring Always Home camera, Ring Car Cam and Ring Car Alarm also debuted, while the Luna game streaming service and companion controller were announced. The company also the Eero 6 home Wi-Fi routers.

We’d expect almost all of these devices to be updated ahead of the holiday / Black Friday shopping season, as well as some entirely new products from Amazon. In the past it has surprised with wall clocks, smart glasses and earbuds, so the company probably has a few new products up its sleeve.

We could also expect to hear about the latest Alexa updates, the Alexa Guard security software and much more. It’s possible Amazon could also update its Kindle reader line.

Perhaps the highlight of last year’s event was the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) which added a rotating display to a powerful speaker base. In awarding the smart display the full five-stars, our reviewer wrote: “An excellent upgrade on the original, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation) can now follow you around, pointing its display at you. From watching films to making calls, this new tech keeps the smart display front and centre for all jobs.

“There are some neat new features, too, including security camera monitoring, although this only really works while it’s bright enough to see normally. With excellent sound quality, too, this is the best overall smart display.”

What would you like to see from Amazon at its next hardware event, just over a week from now? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

