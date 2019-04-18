YouTube app returning to Fire TV as Google and Amazon strike deal

Google and Amazon have continued this week’s theme of tech companies settling disputes by embracing each other’s streaming devices and services.

The official YouTube app is returning to the Amazon Fire TV line-up of products, following a long absence that required users to use the built-in web browser to watch videos. Standalone YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will come to the Fire TV platform later this year. All apps will offer 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second where available.

In return, Amazon Prime Video will now add Chromecast support, as well as offering an application for Google’s Android TV platform. Prime Video will also enable Android TV and Chromecast users to rent and buy content, while also offering subscriptions to over 150 Channels.

The end of hostilities, which kept the YouTube app off of Fire TV devices for well over a year, was announced in a joint press release on Thursday. Overall this appears to be more of a win for Amazon than Google, given YouTube’s incredible popularity.

Unfortunately, not all Amazon devices are included. The Echo Show won’t be granted the YouTube app right now, but a source told The Verge the companies are still talking. In the meantime, Show users will still be able to go through the browser to access YouTube videos.

Google and Amazon breaking bread once again comes just a couple of days after two other US tech titans Apple and Qualcomm ending all ongoing patent and royalty litigation.

The settlement, which involved Apple agreeing a licensing deal, a chip supply arrangement and a financial payment to Qualcomm, sets the scene for the first 5G iPhone in 2020.

Is YouTube returning to Fire TV a big enough deal for you to consider purchasing one of Amazon's smart TV boxes?