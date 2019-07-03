Amazon has released the Echo Wall Clock – a product which was announced last September and then pulled from sale back in January. The Echo Wall Clock isn’t necessarily what you’d expect from an Echo device – the Wall Clock features no microphones and requires another Echo to interact with it.

The Wall Clock is what the company calls an Echo companion device – meaning it requires connection to another Echo device like an Echo Dot, Echo or Echo Plus, as the clock’s primary function is to assist your Echo with all clock-related functions.

The Echo Wall Clock includes 60 LEDs to help you keep track of multiple alarms and timers at the same time. The clock is completely setup via a paired Echo device – meaning the time displayed on the wall clock is always synced too.

The Echo Wall Clock is priced at £29.99 – making it not too much of a pricey purchase if you’re one for setting plenty of timers when cooking, and are in need of a new wall accessory.

You can set up the Echo Wall Clock by popping in the batteries and asking another one of your Echo devices “Alexa, set up my Echo Wall Clock” – so, an extra reminder, the Echo Wall Clock doesn’t have any microphones so you need another Echo to use it.

Once set up, you can take advantage of the clock’s superpowered Alexa timer tracking. You can initiate commands like “Alexa, set an oven timer for 30 minutes” and then “Alexa, set a pan timer for 20 minutes” to run at both at once – feel free to add more to test the Echo Wall Clock’s limits. All will be displayed on the clock via LED lights so you can track their progress.

