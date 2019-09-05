Alleged iPhone 11 benchmark hints at modest power and battery boosts

The upcoming iPhone 11 will have 1GB more RAM and a slightly speedier CPU to the iPhone XR, an apparently leaked benchmark has claimed.

An alleged Geekbench test has been spotted, which claims to list performance stats for the next iPhone, which is just around the corner.

The iPhone 11 reportedly scored 5415 on single-core tests and 11294 on multi-core tests. If the benchmark is real, this means the new model should be about 12% faster when it comes to single-core tasks, 9to5Mac reports.

It’s multi-core score, on the other hand, seems to be about in line with the iPhone XR.

This isn’t a huge step up in CPU performance compared with some of Apple’s upgrades in previous years, but the expectation of a more efficient chip does leave room for iPhone fans to hope that battery life will be better this time around.

The benchmark results also suggest a pretty decent 1GB boost in RAM for the iPhone 11.

Overall, it’s looking increasingly like this year’s batch of new iPhones will represent a modest step up from last year’s. The biggest change we’re expecting concerns the rear camera setup.

The iPhone 11 is expected to be the first iPhone to boast a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a wide-angle sensor. It sounds promising from a photography perspective, but the camera bump we’ve seen on iPhone 11 dummy units is nothing short of hideous.

The smartphone is expected to be unveiled on September 10, alongside the rumoured iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max. The new phones will reportedly hit shelves a short while later, on September 20.

