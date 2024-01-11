Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Alexa becomes AI with new Skills you can try today

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon has launched a trio of generative AI tools for its Alexa assistant that will enable users to chat with historical figures, create music, and take quizzes.

The third-party developed tools are the first to arrive since Amazon announced it was working with developers on large language model (LLM) powered experiences. At CES it revealed the first three that Alexa users can now try.

Perhaps the most exciting (and controversial) of the bunch is Splash, which is a music creation (more like generation) tool. It will enable users to generate entire songs and then personalise the lyrics and genre, just via voice commands. The end result will be sent to their phones.

Next up is Character.ai, which will, among other things, make it possible to simulate conversations with luminaries from history.

“Alexa customers can have just-for-fun conversations with different Characters—including getting motivated with fitness coaches, gaining insight from historical figures such as Socrates, receiving book recommendations from Librarian Linda, playing RPGs with Text Adventure Game, and more,” the press release says.

Finally, there’s a AI-powered spin on 20 questions called Volley, which is described as “a deeper version of the well-known parlour game, which uses generative AI to interact with customers through questions and engaging conversation.”

All of the experiences are available to install as Alexa Skills. All in all, it was quite a busy CES for Amazon, given the partnership with Panasonic to bring the Fire TV experience to all of its Smart TVs, while it also announced Matter Casting as a way to beam content to Fire TV and Echo Show devices.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

