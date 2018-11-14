AirPower wait continues as new Apple Watch charging dock sneaks out

Apple has released a new version of its Apple Watch magnetic charging dock, but it’s currently unclear how it differs from the current model – if at all.

The new power accessory features a new model number, as noted by MacRumors, but boasts the exactly same design. It’s likely that Apple simply upgraded the internals here rather than added new features.

Apple has removed the older model from sale from its online store, the report says.

The launch of the dock comes as Apple continues to withhold the AirPower charging pad, which promises to charge the Apple Watch, AirPods earphones and iPhone all at the same time. The company announced the product over a year ago during the iPhone X launch event, but it is yet to serve up a price or release date.

Speculation this summer suggested the device may never see the light of day, due to Apple’s inability to overcome some technical challenges. In a blog post noted Apple tipster Sonny Dickson claimed the product was doomed to failure.

He wrote: “Currently the device produces far too much heat, which causes performance setbacks, and can affect the ability of the devices to charge if they become too warm in the process. It also affects the ability of Apple’s custom charging chip, which runs a stripped down version of iOS, to function as intended.”

“Apple’s engineers have been experiencing both hardware and software issues with the communication between AirPower and devices placed on the mat, -especially- the communication of Apple Watch and AirPod charging data to the iPhone, which monitors the charge level of all devices placed on the mat.”

At one point Apple had scrubbed references to the charging pad from its website, but it did appear on the iPhone Xs packaging, so hope springs eternal.

Are you still patiently awaiting AirPower? Do you think it’ll arrive sooner than later? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews.